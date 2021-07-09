Tributes
You still have a shot to get your hands on some Love’s Bakery goods

A vintage Love's sign is among the items up for auction.
A vintage Love's sign is among the items up for auction.(Oahu Auctions)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Having Love’s Bakery withdrawals? You have one more chance to get your hands on some original goods and merchandise.

This Saturday, Oahu Auctions will be selling all non-expired baked products at the bakery’s factory outlet.

Bread will be going for as cheap as $1 per loaf. All leftover products will be donated to the Hawaii Foodbank.

Among the items left are hundreds of cases of hamburger buns, rolls, donuts, bagels, English muffins and more. The sale will be happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Love’s Bakery’s plant on Dillingham Boulevard.

But baked goods aren’t the only thing up for grabs.

Machinery and various contents of the plant are once again up for sale in the latest online auction. These items also include vintage memorabilia, and even aloha shirts. The online auction is now underway and ends Friday July 9 at 6 p.m.

“At the onset, we’re rolling out smaller, more manageable plant assets,” says Alicia Brandt of Oahu Auctions. “Ultimately, we will be auctioning off larger pieces of equipment such as the conveyor systems, large-scale commercial mixers, dough rounders, large stainless steel tanks, boilers and bagging and packaging systems. This auction phase should materialize by the end of July.”

For more information or to place a bid, click here.

Love’s Bakery ended operations at the end of March after serving the islands for 170 years.

