Maui County opens applications for rental assistance program
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County opened applications for its emergency rental assistance program Friday.
Officials said qualifying residents can receive up to $2,500 a month to pay for past rent and utility bills, dating back to March 13, 2020.
Residents can also receive up to $2,000 a month for rent and up to $500 a month for utilities for current and future bills.
Payments go directly to the landlord or utility company.
The county said the program was created to help low-income households that have been hit hardest financially due to the pandemic.
