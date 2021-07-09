Tributes
Maui County opens applications for rental assistance program

FILE image of housing in Hawaii
FILE image of housing in Hawaii(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County opened applications for its emergency rental assistance program Friday.

Officials said qualifying residents can receive up to $2,500 a month to pay for past rent and utility bills, dating back to March 13, 2020.

Residents can also receive up to $2,000 a month for rent and up to $500 a month for utilities for current and future bills.

Payments go directly to the landlord or utility company.

The county said the program was created to help low-income households that have been hit hardest financially due to the pandemic.

For more information or to apply, click here.

