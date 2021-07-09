Man convicted of manslaughter in cab driver’s fatal beating more than a decade ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal beating of a taxi driver in Waipahu more than a decade ago.

Kilani Derego faces up to 20 year behind bars for the killing of Charlys Ty Tang, who was a husband and father of two. The court set Derego’s bail amount at $250,000.

Derego had been convicted of murder in 2012, but an appeals court overturned the ruling three years later, saying prosecutors shouldn’t have been able to use statements from another teen in the taxi cab.

Derego was out on bail and facing a retrial in 2018, when he was arrested again in connection with a shooting in Kalihi.

Following Derego’s conviction, city Prosecutor Steve Alm said the department is pleased with the verdict. “We hope that it brings some measure of closure to Mr. Tang’s family,” he said.

“Because of the seriousness of Derego’s offense, the need to deter future criminal conduct, and to protect the public, we will be seeking the maximum prison term.”

Sentencing in the case is set for Oct. 5.

