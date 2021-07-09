Lawmakers say Maui will benefit the most from new county hotel room tax

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials are rushing to impose new visitor accommodations taxes after the state legislature overrode a controversial veto by the governor this week.

“This will help tremendously,” said Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee.

Until now, counties have relied on the legislature to pass on a portion of the 10-percent state hotel room tax.

The law now allows the counties to collect another three percent and keep it for themselves.

Chair Lee said that will bring Maui nearly triple the revenue.

“Instead of $23 million, we’ll probably receive in the neighborhood of $50 to $70 million,” Lee said.

State Representative and House Finance Chair Sylvia Luke said under the old system, Oahu got the most money because of its larger population. Now the counties will be paid based on how many visitors stay there.

Luke said it is long overdue and Maui stands to benefit the most from the new system.

“The island is just overrun with tourists,” said Luke. “And you look at the population of Maui, compared to Oahu, there’s a lot more tourists per capita.”

Chair Lee wants it in effect immediately.

“As soon as we can. The administration, the budget office, our budget director, and our corporation counsel are working on this this very minute,” she said. “We will expedite it and get the in motion as quickly as possible … because this is a lot of money which we need badly.”

Lee said she wants to see the money go toward infrastructure improvements, like roads and water treatment plants, and affordable housing.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino has also voiced support.

Local hotel leaders have said that now is not the time.

Phil and Diana Asenas, who is visiting from California, said it is unfair.

“Taking a little bit of an advantage of people who truly want to get out and have been locked down for two years now,” said Phil.

“They’re definitely taking advantage of us,” Diana said. But at the same time, if we want a vacation, we have to suck it up too. But it’s not right. It’s definitely not right.”

