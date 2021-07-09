Here’s what you need to know about the new advance Child Tax Credit payments

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monthly advance payments for the Child Tax Credit begin this month, and the IRS is asking parents or guardians to take a few steps to ensure they get their money on time.

Some 36 million American families qualify for the payments, which were included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package signed into law earlier this year.

And parents who don’t normally file tax returns are eligible.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who qualifies for the payments?

The Child Tax Credit is based on income. Taxpayers qualify if their modified adjusted gross income is:

$75,000 or less for singles,

$112,500 or less for heads of household and

$150,000 or less for married couples filing a joint return and qualified widows and widowers.

How much are the payments monthly?

Under the law, the potential maximum payout in 2021 is $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17. (That’s up from $2,000 previously.)

Qualified families will receive an advanced monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

What do I need to do to receive the payments?

Officials said most families do not need to take any action to get their payment.

But the IRS has put up an eligibility tool and a way to manage payments online.

Importantly, the IRS also created an online tool for families to update their bank account information in order to receive their monthly Child Tax Credit payment.

The IRS said families will begin receiving advance payments by either direct deposit or check.

When will the first payments start?

The first payment will be deposited in bank accounts on July 15.

They’re slated to continue through December, with deposits being made on the 15th of each month.

