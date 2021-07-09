Tributes
Honolulu Zoo becomes the new home for 4 African penguins

Female African penguins Lutalo and Gayle being introduced to the flock of six male penguins at the Honolulu Zoo.(C&C of Honolulu / Honolulu Zoo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four female African penguins are the latest to join the Honolulu Zoo ohana.

The penguins arrived from San Diego and Minnesota this week. Their names are Lutalo, Gayle, Nandi and Barbara.

Two of them were introduced to the flock of six male penguins earlier this week, while the other two remain in quarantine and will later be integrated once cleared.

This species has a distinct trait: They’re known for making sounds like a donkey. They are also the only species of penguins found on the African continent.

Unlike their Antarctic counter parts, these birds don’t need the cold to survive. The zoo says they form colonies on sandy beaches in the coastal areas, and are avid water hunters.

They can grow up to just over 2 feet tall, and weigh about 6 or 7 pounds.

African penguins are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

All four will soon be on display for the general public.

