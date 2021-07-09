Tributes
Hawaii reports 69 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in Duesseldorf, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.(Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 38,265.

Of the new cases, 37 were on Oahu, nine on Hawaii Island, seven on Kauai, and four on Maui. There were also 12 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Meanwhile, there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the state. The death toll from the virus stands at 519.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 632 new cases statewide.

The state also reported that 58% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

