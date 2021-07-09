Tributes
Hawaii Island grad confirmed killed in Florida condo collapse

Ilan Naibryf was staying at the Miami-area condo with his girlfriend.
Ilan Naibryf was staying at the Miami-area condo with his girlfriend.(ChabadUChicago - Instagram)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Chicago has confirmed that a Hawaii Preparatory Academy graduate is among those killed in a Florida condo collapse.

Ilan Naibryf was staying at the Miami-area condo with his girlfriend.

He boarded at HPA from 2016 to 2018, when he graduated.

[Related coverage: ‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79]

In a statement, the University of Chicago called Naibryf a scholar and entrepreneur.

“The University is profoundly saddened to lose this member of our community. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ilan’s family, friends, and the many who watched news reports that he was missing. We all had hoped that Ilan would be found safe. The news of his passing is incredibly painful.”

Naibryf was a rising junior at the University of Chicago majoring in physics.

