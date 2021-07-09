Competing with parishes nationwide, Oahu church wins giveaway’s big high-tech prize

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ohana Baptist Church, the high-pitched sound of a hand drill echoes across the small sanctuary and signals a major makeover.

The work is being done by sound and lighting experts 5 Words Media.

“We have provided a whole new sound system. We have provided a new LED wall that’s going to be on stage for video. We’re also providing all new lighting,” 5 Words senior project manager Dustin Parker said.

The Phoenix-based company is installing the state-of-the-art equipment in the Mapunapuna church ― and it’s all free.

Associate Pastor Caleb Surface entered Ohana Baptist in a big national contest, and the tiny Mapunapuna church won.

“I don’t have to walk in on a Sunday morning and flip on the second-hand camera that we got off of the internet and hope that it turns on,” Surface said.

The contest was 5 Word Media’s annual AV Giveaway that blesses one church with a $200,000 equipment upgrade.

More than 900 churches around the U.S. entered the 2020 contest and Ohana stood out for its community outreach.

“Ohana tailors a lot to the military. That’s something that we loved,” Parker said.

Surface was just hoping his church would win a consolation prize.

“I entered just for that, now here we are,” he said.

5 Words Media has designed and built advanced sound and lighting systems for more then 700 churches since the company started nine years ago -- basing it’s business on five words.

“The five words are see, hear, feel, design and build,” Parker said.

Ohana Baptist found out it won the contest in January. The congregation has had to contain its anticipation. Now that the installation is nearly complete, Surface is keeping it all in perspective.

“These are just things, at the end of the day, but they’re things that help us to do the job that we’re called to more effectively. Spreading the Gospel is what we’re here for,” Surface said.

The church debuts the new technology at its Sunday services on July 18.

On the following Monday, the church hosts an open house. Pastors from other churches can check out the new equipment and learn about 5 Words Media.

