Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Competing with parishes nationwide, Oahu church wins giveaway’s big high-tech prize

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ohana Baptist Church, the high-pitched sound of a hand drill echoes across the small sanctuary and signals a major makeover.

The work is being done by sound and lighting experts 5 Words Media.

“We have provided a whole new sound system. We have provided a new LED wall that’s going to be on stage for video. We’re also providing all new lighting,” 5 Words senior project manager Dustin Parker said.

The Phoenix-based company is installing the state-of-the-art equipment in the Mapunapuna church ― and it’s all free.

Associate Pastor Caleb Surface entered Ohana Baptist in a big national contest, and the tiny Mapunapuna church won.

“I don’t have to walk in on a Sunday morning and flip on the second-hand camera that we got off of the internet and hope that it turns on,” Surface said.

The contest was 5 Word Media’s annual AV Giveaway that blesses one church with a $200,000 equipment upgrade.

More than 900 churches around the U.S. entered the 2020 contest and Ohana stood out for its community outreach.

“Ohana tailors a lot to the military. That’s something that we loved,” Parker said.

Surface was just hoping his church would win a consolation prize.

“I entered just for that, now here we are,” he said.

5 Words Media has designed and built advanced sound and lighting systems for more then 700 churches since the company started nine years ago -- basing it’s business on five words.

“The five words are see, hear, feel, design and build,” Parker said.

Ohana Baptist found out it won the contest in January. The congregation has had to contain its anticipation. Now that the installation is nearly complete, Surface is keeping it all in perspective.

“These are just things, at the end of the day, but they’re things that help us to do the job that we’re called to more effectively. Spreading the Gospel is what we’re here for,” Surface said.

The church debuts the new technology at its Sunday services on July 18.

On the following Monday, the church hosts an open house. Pastors from other churches can check out the new equipment and learn about 5 Words Media.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Starting Thursday, Hawaii will allow U.S. travelers who have been fully vaccinated anywhere in...
Hawaii expands ‘vaccine passport’ program amid tourism boom
Alejandro 'Dino' Palisbo
‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend
A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
In big step for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’
Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...
2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’

Latest News

Chinatown enforcement
CARES Act dollars will fund new effort to beef up police presence in Chinatown
FILE
Oahu eateries, bars can now fully reopen if they ask for vaccine cards or negative COVID tests
A vintage Love's sign is among the items up for auction.
You still have a shot to get your hands on some Love’s Bakery goods
Oahu eateries, bars can now fully reopen if they ask for vaccine cards or negative COVID tests
Oahu eateries, bars can now fully reopen if they ask for vaccine cards or negative COVID tests
Maui County rushes to impose new hotel room tax after lawmakers' veto this week
Maui County rushes to impose new hotel room tax after lawmakers' veto this week