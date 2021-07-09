To alleviate congestion on Hana Highway, HTA asks visitors to travel with tour companies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to mitigate the influx of tourists crowding Maui’s Road to Hana, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking visitors to use tour companies to plan their trip along the scenic highway.

With loosening travel restrictions, thousands of visitors have been flocking to the Valley Isle.

Although tourism is rebounding, the significant increase in people is causing problems for Maui residents — who are grappling with traffic congestion due to illegal parking and unsafe pedestrian crossing on Hana Highway.

HTA said it has been working with Maui County to alleviate traffic along the highway and hopes visitors opting for guided tours instead of driving themselves will help lessen congestion.

Aside from this suggestion, HTA said 70 “no parking” signs have been installed on the highway, warning drivers about the $35 no parking fine and a $200 surcharge for illegally stopping.

In June, the county reported that police have issued nearly 390 parking citations and over 80 warnings to violators between Haiku and Hana town.

The state Transportation Department also created flyers for car rental agencies and Kahului Airport to educate visitors upon arrival.

For more information on mitigation efforts and a list of tours, click here.

