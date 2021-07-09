Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

To alleviate congestion on Hana Highway, HTA asks visitors to travel with tour companies

Officials estimate between 400 to 600 people drive Road to Hana every day.
Officials estimate between 400 to 600 people drive Road to Hana every day.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to mitigate the influx of tourists crowding Maui’s Road to Hana, the Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking visitors to use tour companies to plan their trip along the scenic highway.

With loosening travel restrictions, thousands of visitors have been flocking to the Valley Isle.

Although tourism is rebounding, the significant increase in people is causing problems for Maui residents — who are grappling with traffic congestion due to illegal parking and unsafe pedestrian crossing on Hana Highway.

HTA said it has been working with Maui County to alleviate traffic along the highway and hopes visitors opting for guided tours instead of driving themselves will help lessen congestion.

Aside from this suggestion, HTA said 70 “no parking” signs have been installed on the highway, warning drivers about the $35 no parking fine and a $200 surcharge for illegally stopping.

In June, the county reported that police have issued nearly 390 parking citations and over 80 warnings to violators between Haiku and Hana town.

The state Transportation Department also created flyers for car rental agencies and Kahului Airport to educate visitors upon arrival.

For more information on mitigation efforts and a list of tours, click here.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Starting Thursday, Hawaii will allow U.S. travelers who have been fully vaccinated anywhere in...
Hawaii expands ‘vaccine passport’ program amid tourism boom
Alejandro 'Dino' Palisbo
‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend
A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
In big step for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’
Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...
2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’

Latest News

‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend
‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
Vaccinated travelers report long (but fast-moving) airport lines on first day of eased rules
Maunawili Falls
State to close access point to Maunawili Falls Trail for improvements
Gray Station File Image
Gas prices continue upward climb; Hawaii’s average now over $4 a gallon
FILE
Oahu eateries can now operate at full capacity if they ask for vaccine cards or negative COVID tests