19-year-old in serious condition after falling 20 feet from Maunawili Falls Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old hiker suffered serious injuries after he fell from Maunawili Falls Trail on Thursday evening.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man fell roughly 20 feet and sustained multiple injuries, including neck and head injuries along with abrasions.

Fire officials said they responded to a call of an injured hiker at the Windward Oahu trail at around 6:40 p.m.

Rescue crews established a landing zone at Maunawili Neighborhood Park to airlift the injured hiker to a nearby hospital.

Officials said the victim was treated and transported by an ambulance in serious condition.

This story may be updated.

