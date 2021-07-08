Texas man dies after being found unresponsive at Electric Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a man from Texas has died after he was found unresponsive at Electric Beach on Tuesday.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said lifeguards were patrolling the area at around 3 p.m. when they noticed a man had collapsed onshore.

Lifeguards performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Honolulu EMS then treated and transported the 41-year-old victim in critical condition to an emergency room.

The medical examiner’s office later identified the victim as Quan Do from Garland, Texas.

Details on the exact cause of death were not provided.

This story may be updated.

