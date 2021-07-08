Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:57 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
In big step for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’
Flowers marked the area where the rescues took place.
Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified
Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...
2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’

Latest News

During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy