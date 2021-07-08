Tributes
Paniolo hall of famer, respected Maui businessman Peter Baldwin remembered

Peter D. Baldwin was inducted into the Paniolo Hall of Fame in 2007.(Hawaii Cattlemen's Council / Paniolo Hall of Fame)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The community in Maui County is reflecting on the life of well known rancher Peter Baldwin.

On Tuesday, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said he was made aware of Baldwin’s recent passing, and honored him by looking back on the legacy he left behind.

“Many of us remember Peter (from) Haleakala Dairy — the Baldwins and Haleakala Dairy. Which, many of us grew up drinking that milk for years and years,” Victorino said. “We think of Peter and all the great things he did as a businessman. The generosity he shared in this community.”

Baldwin was born into a family steeped in Maui’s ranching history. In 1976, he took over as president of the Haleakala Ranch.

Under his tenure, the ranch expanded natural conservation efforts by dedicating 5,000 acres of native forest watershed into perpetual conservation easement, and later joining the East Maui Watershed Partnership.

Baldwin was inducted into the Paniolo Hall of Fame in 2007. He often wore his trademark bandana neckerchief while skillfully executing his many roles as a rancher, roper, entrepreneur, and family man.

He retired from Haleakala Ranch in the year 2000.

Over the years, Baldwin also highlighted team efforts, founding Piiholo ranch and developing team roping on Maui. Mayor Victorino also said he was a leading force in establishing a youth soccer league on the island — one that Victorino himself was a part of as a coach.

“To the Baldwin family, my deepest condolences to all of them for the loss of a great man. A man that I truly respected that at times tried to even emulate in the sense of how he talked and how he wanted things done.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to the Baldwin ohana for additional details. No word yet on memorial service plans.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

