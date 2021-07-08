In ‘another step toward normalcy,’ Maui County to reopen gymnasiums for recreational use

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County gymnasiums are reopening for recreational use for the first time since last March.

“It’s great to welcome our residents back into County gyms for basketball, volleyball and more,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “This is another step toward normalcy for Maui County.”

Special, tri-annual permits are available for leagues to reserve the facilities.

The county is accepting applications starting Tuesday through July 16.

