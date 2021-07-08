Tributes
A judge predicted his conviction would be overturned. After he served 5 years in prison, it was.

Matthew Williams/FILE
Matthew Williams/FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After serving five years in prison, a Kaneohe man’s sex assault conviction has been set aside by the Hawaii Supreme Court because of prosecutorial misconduct.

Matthew Williams was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting a teenage boy and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

But last week, the Supreme Court ruled that he didn’t get a fair trial.

“The prosecutor introduced to the jury incriminating statements, allegedly made by Williams, without previously disclosing them to the defense,” the high court wrote.

“The prosecutor also introduced statements, incriminating to the defendant, allegedly made by the complaining witness despite the court’s motion ... barring their introduction. Finally, the prosecutor engaged in improper, unnecessarily lurid questioning of defense witnesses to inflame the jury.”

Former Circuit Judge Glenn Kim, who sentenced Williams but did not oversee his trial, raised doubts about the guilty verdict in 2016.

“I think it’s fairly doubtful ― at least fairly doubtful ― that this conviction will stand,” Kim said, at Williams’ sentencing.

Eric Seitz, William’s lawyer, said his client ― a professional photographer ― had no criminal record and has struggled behind bars.

“He was one of the earlier people who contracted COVID in the Saguaro facility and apparently had a very bad case and was very sick. Altogether, this has been a horrific experience for him,” Seitz said.

The case, which included no physical evidence and was based on the accuser’s story, will eventually go back to Circuit Court for a new trial.

Prosecutors said they plan to retry the case and declined further comment.

Some legal experts think the case shouldn’t go forward.

“Based on the state of the evidence, I don’t think they should. That’s the reasons they were cutting corners and ignored the judge’s orders. It wasn’t a strong case,” said Ken Lawson, co-director of the Hawaii Innocence Project.

