He lost his life trying to save another man, but his family still considers him a hero

LUALUALEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alejandro Palisbo lived on the beach near Pokai Bay. And his family says it was there that the 54 year-old lost his life trying to save a friend.

Everyone called him Dino.

“He always helped. He always lended a hand. That’s Dino,” said his sister, Kerry Anduha.

Anduha said that’s exactly what he did Monday, when the waters off Lualualei Beach Park had high waves.

He knew the beach well, because he lived there for more than 20 years.

“The guy was gonna go dive,” said Anduha. “He did let the guy know, ‘Don’t go in. The waters, it’s rough.’”

The guy was William Amamalin, 69.

The beach doesn’t have lifeguards.

Anduha said she was told Amamalin went in, but when he didn’t come back up for air, Dino sprang into action.

“His instinct kicked in,” she said. “They called 911. He went -- I mean he couldn’t wait. And again, if we all know my brother, he wouldn’t even wait. He jumped in.”

Dino reached the diver, but struggled to get back to shore in the rough surf.

Lifeguards said a Good Samaritan brought both men back to the rocky shoreline on a surfboard.

“He said my brother was awake at that time, he held on to the board. And he said he looked exhausted.”

Anduha said once on shore, Dino closed his eyes on lost consciousness.

He and the other man were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Dino’s loved ones posted an Instagram video as they gathered on the beach in his memory.

Anduha said he had three children and eight grandchildren, and a job, but still chose to live on the beach.

“He did say don’t feel sorry or anything or pity. That’s what he chose, and he lived it. He said it’s very peaceful.”

The family eventually plans to have a celebration of life for a man they consider a hero. They’ve also started a GoFundMe page to help with his expenses, as he didn’t have medical or life insurance.

Aduha became emotional when asked what she would say to him today.

“That I love him,” she said. “And I’m just proud of him.”

