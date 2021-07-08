Tributes
Hawaii’s Hugh Hogland honored to represent both of his homes in Olympics

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:20 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo’s Hugh Hogland is no stranger to the big stage, having led ‘Iolani to two State basketball titles, but now Hogland is set to play on the biggest stage of his life.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since tenth grade in high school at ‘Iolani to be in the Olympics and I finally made it.” Hogland told Hawaii News Now.

The Former Raider got the news that he would be representing Olympic host country Japan in the long awaited games, a feeling made more satisfying knowing he’s repping his Japanese Heritage.

“For my Japanese side of the family, just to give them something sports wise because I’ve always played in the US and my dad’s side of the family always got to watch me,” Hogland said . “But like in Japan my mom’s side and you know my uncles and aunts and cousins they all get to see me wear the Japan shirts and Jerseys.”

Hogland is also honoring his home state, joining a growing list of Olympians that call Hawaii home.

“I’ve gotten so many congratulations from people from my high school so yeah you definitely feel it, but you know again i’m also like two thousand miles away,” Hogland said. “It’s kind of hard to to like really get the sense of aloha, but you know its always going to be in my heart.”

Among the local Olympians are the Shoji Brothers, who visited ‘Iolani after winning their medals in the 2016 Rio Games.

“Just to be in the same conversation, like these three-four guys are in the Olympics, like they’ve been in the last Olympics and now i’m joining them.” Hogland said. “It just doesn’t sound right.”

Hogland and team Japan are in Okinawa competing in a pre-Olympic Tournament before heading to Tokyo for the Games.

