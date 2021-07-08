Tributes
Hawaii reports 75 new COVID infections; 1 additional fatality

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus to 519.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 38,196.

Of the new cases Thursday, 42 were on Oahu, eight on Hawaii Island, six on Kauai, and seven on Maui. There were also 12 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 611 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

