Driver’s grandmother killed in single-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island Police
Hawaii Island Police(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver in a single-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island that left his grandmother dead has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Police arrested Kyle Napeahi, 26, for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a valid driver’s license and negligent homicide.

Authorities said the Hilo crash happened just before midnight Wednesday in the area of Kalanianaole Avenue and Kolea Street when the driver of a Jeep took a curve “too wide and fast” on the wet roads.

Officials said the Jeep veered off the right shoulder and rolled over, striking a rock and telephone pole.

Hawaii police said 69-year-old Helen Napeahi, the driver’s grandmother, was seated in the front seat and suffered internal injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials said she was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said they believe drug use, speed and distracted driving were factors in the crash. Investigators also determined that seatbelts were not used properly.

This is the 13th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island so far this year, compared to 10 fatal crashes in 2020.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

