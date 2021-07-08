Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering wife in their Waianae home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury indicted a man Wednesday, who is accused of murdering his wife in their Waianae home.

Kevin Manners, 41, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his 39-year-old wife, Arlene Manners, at their home on June 30.

Authorities said the fatal stabbing happened during an argument at their home on Hakimo Road.

If convicted, Manners faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

His bail is set at $1 million.

