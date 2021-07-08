Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

From golf carts to cranes: Par Hawaii Refining to auction off surplus machinery and equipment

Par Hawaii Refining LLC is selling off surplus vehicles, equipment and machinery in a live...
Par Hawaii Refining LLC is selling off surplus vehicles, equipment and machinery in a live online auction. Pictured above is one of the cranes that will be on the auction block.(Courtesy: Par Hawaii)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since it took over as the state’s only refiner of petroleum, Par Hawaii Refining is doing some house cleaning.

On Thursday, the Kapolei refinery will auction off hundreds of tons worth of surplus machinery and equipment.

“There’s an abundance of materials and supplies associated with the refinery. Just like what happens in our garage at home, it tends to accumulate,” said Richard Creamer, company vice president.

Some of the equipment dates back to prior ownership, before Par bought the refinery from Island Energy Services in 2018. Some of the machinery has never been used.

“Any refinery has the potential to use some of this equipment,” Creamer said.

GA Global Partners opens the online auction at 10 a.m. Hawaii time. There are about 350 items for sale.

“Any type of machine shops, any type of industrial parts dealers definitely could use this and save a lot of money from buying new,” said Michael Presto, GA Global’s vice president.

Bidders can go after rolling stock like golf carts, trucks and cranes and machinery like generators, pumps and motors.

Creamer said Par chose the auction route because of its reach.

“It reaches a really broad audience and you get broad participation,” he said. “We’re definitely looking forward to seeing the action on it tomorrow.”

Hawaii Pacific University finance professor Charod Dodd thinks revenue from the auction will help Par counter a slow first quarter.

“To me, the sell-off is more because of their disappointing quarter one numbers, where they came in below estimates on their revenue numbers,” he said.

The auction could be a one-and-done deal. As the state’s only petroleum refinery, Par doesn’t foresee another refiner moving into the market.

“What we see happening is a slow transition away from fossil fuels, which we’re prepared to meet,” Creamer said.

Par hopes companies big and small take advantage of the auction so its surplus equipment gets a new lease on life. To see what’s up for auction and to join the bidding, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Flowers marked the area where the rescues took place.
Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
Bronson Sardinha's mug shot from 2015.
Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kapolei
HFD is investigating an overnight house fire in Waianae.
Investigators work to determine cause of Waianae house fire that left 66-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...
2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’
Anthony Loui, assistant manager of Security Equipment Corporation, shows a demo taser in his...
Come January 1, it will be legal for private citizens in Hawaii to own a Taser
Kevin Manners
Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering wife in their Waianae home
Dr. Jennifer Smith/FILE
Whistleblower who put spotlight on contact tracing failures sues state after being fired