Former Red Raider, Los Angeles Chargers Alohi Gilman set to hold free football camps this Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kahuku alumni and Los Angeles Chargers Safety Alohi Gilman will be holding two free football camps this Friday, July 9 at Farrington High School.

The former Red Raider will be hosting camps for both youth and high school players.

The youth camp will run from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and the high school camp will go from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Gilman, alongside his nonprofit Ho’omana Lifestyle Foundation, will be partnering with the Hawaii Food Bank to also hold a food drive during the camp to give back to the Hawaii community.

Participants of these camps are asked to pay it forward by donating canned foods and/or providing a contribution to the Hawaii Food Bank.

To register for these camps, head to alohigilman.com.

