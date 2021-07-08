Tributes
Former Red Raider, Los Angeles Chargers Alohi Gilman set to hold free football camps this Friday

Kahuku alumni and Los Angeles Chargers Safety Alohi Gilman will be holding two free football...
Kahuku alumni and Los Angeles Chargers Safety Alohi Gilman will be holding two free football camps this Friday, July 9 at Farrington High School.
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kahuku alumni and Los Angeles Chargers Safety Alohi Gilman will be holding two free football camps this Friday, July 9 at Farrington High School.

The former Red Raider will be hosting camps for both youth and high school players.

The youth camp will run from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and the high school camp will go from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Gilman, alongside his nonprofit Ho’omana Lifestyle Foundation, will be partnering with the Hawaii Food Bank to also hold a food drive during the camp to give back to the Hawaii community.

Participants of these camps are asked to pay it forward by donating canned foods and/or providing a contribution to the Hawaii Food Bank.

To register for these camps, head to alohigilman.com.

