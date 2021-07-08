Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Fire investigators seek cause of large blaze at Waimanalo home

Firefighters work to put out blaze in Waimanalo.
Firefighters work to put out blaze in Waimanalo.(My Kailua)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:53 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a raging fire at a Waimanalo home Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze at a single-story home on Kuhimana Street at around 8 p.m.

EMS said at least two people were inside the building at the time. Officials said one suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

HFD said the house partially collapsed as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Officials said downed power lines made access to the structure challenging, but the fire was brought under control after about 30 minutes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There has been no word on the estimated cost of damage.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
Flowers marked the area where the rescues took place.
Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified
Bronson Sardinha's mug shot from 2015.
Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kapolei
HFD is investigating an overnight house fire in Waianae.
Investigators work to determine cause of Waianae house fire that left 66-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Despite the vaccination passport going into effect for mainland travelers on Thursday,...
Kahului Airport grapples with big crowds, long lines as state rolls out ‘vaccine passport’ expansion
Alejandro 'Dino' Palisbo
‘I’m just proud of him’: Loved ones remember man who lost his life trying to save a friend
Dispute over public water rights on Kauai heads to state Supreme Court
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
Amid tourism boom, Hawaii prepares to expand ‘vaccine passport’ program