Fire investigators seek cause of large blaze at Waimanalo home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a raging fire at a Waimanalo home Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze at a single-story home on Kuhimana Street at around 8 p.m.

EMS said at least two people were inside the building at the time. Officials said one suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

HFD said the house partially collapsed as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Officials said downed power lines made access to the structure challenging, but the fire was brought under control after about 30 minutes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There has been no word on the estimated cost of damage.

This story will be updated.

