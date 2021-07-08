Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
In big step for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’
Flowers marked the area where the rescues took place.
Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified
Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...
2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’

Latest News

Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Terre Haute police officer procession
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Tokyo residents speak out against holding the Olympics.
Tokyo residents protest against Olympic Games
Travelers wait for baggage at the DKI International Airport in Honolulu.
Amid tourism boom, Hawaii prepares to expand ‘vaccine passport’ program