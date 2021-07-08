Episode 69: A Wrestling Champ Turned Rising Artist with JT Ojerio

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ a rising artist in Hawaii shares her unexpected journey to success.

JT Ojerio, also known as “Aloha De Mele,” is self-taught and never considered herself artsy. She didn’t even know she could draw until a couple of years ago, and battled health complications along the way ― but in her case, they turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.