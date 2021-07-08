Tributes
Episode 69: A Wrestling Champ Turned Rising Artist with JT Ojerio

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:22 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ a rising artist in Hawaii shares her unexpected journey to success.

JT Ojerio, also known as “Aloha De Mele,” is self-taught and never considered herself artsy. She didn’t even know she could draw until a couple of years ago, and battled health complications along the way ― but in her case, they turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

