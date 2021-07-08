Tributes
DLNR eyes potential fishing rule changes for Kahului Harbor waters

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is asking for feedback as it considers new rules for ‘oama fishing in Maui waters.

Changes would expand the classification of ‘oama to include juvenile goatfishes, while also increase the maximum size from 5 inches to 8 inches.

They’ll also discuss commercial rules for nehu, akule and juvenile mullet in the Kahului Harbor Fisheries Management Area (FMA).

In the FMA, state officials are suggesting banning most nets and hooks. FMA check-in, check-out, and fisher report requirements could also be a thing of the past if the changes are adopted.

A virtual hearing will be held on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in participating can either tune in via live video testimony, or written testimony.

Mail in written testimony by July 30 to the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR), 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813, or email DLNR.Aquatics@hawaii.gov for details on joining the live feed.

