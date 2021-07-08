Tributes
Dispute over public water rights on Kauai heads to state Supreme Court

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case over public water rights on Kauai.

The case is over a dispute of a new 18-inch pipe proposed by the Kauai Department of Water, which would tap into the East Wailua Watershed.

Officials said the pipe would serve communities from Puhi to Kapaa.

However, the group, Kia`i Wai `o Wai`ale`ale, said the county did not properly study how this installation would affect natural resources and cultural practices on the island.

The case was pending at the appeals court — but in an unusual move, the justices unanimously agreed to take it over.

Environmentalists consider this decision a big win.

“Water is life and a failure to follow federal law and the Hawaii Environmental Protection Act when diverting the water from our streams without permit cannot continue,” said Friends of Mahaulepu, co-founder of Kia`i Wai `o Wai`ale`ale.

This story may be updated.

