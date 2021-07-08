Tributes
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:01 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Calif. (KOVR) - Deputies say a 5-year-old California girl’s father saved her after a registered sex offender allegedly broke into her room and harassed the family.

Daniel Diaz, a 39-year-old registered sex offender, is accused of breaking into a Grayson, California, home around 5 a.m. Tuesday and entering a 5-year-old girl’s room while she was asleep.

The girl’s family says Diaz first harassed the family by knocking on the door, peeking in windows and showing his private parts. The father warned the suspect to leave, but deputies say the man instead went around the house, removed a screen and went inside through the 5-year-old’s window.

Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He is a registered sex offender, with online records showing he was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in 2009.(Source: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, KOVR via CNN)

“The man turned on the lights, and that’s when my sister woke up and got scared,” said Ceci Ramirez, the victim’s older sister.

The girls’ father tackled Diaz and pulled him out of the house, Ramirez says. Surveillance camera footage shows her father pinning Diaz down. He can be heard using duct tape on Diaz to restrain him while the family calls 911.

“I was pretty scared because I thought the man would’ve tooken him and kidnapped her,” Ramirez said.

The victim’s mother says her younger daughter is fine but scared. The rest of the family, Ramirez included, is feeling the same way.

“I feel like I’m not safe,” Ramirez said.

However, she adds she is proud of her father for protecting their family.

The sheriff’s office says Diaz was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling.

Online records show that in 2009, he was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape and released from prison in 2018.

