Angelica Ljungqvist steps down from UH indoor and beach volleyball programs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Angelica Ljungqvist, head coach of the beach volleyball team and associate coach of the women’s indoor volleyball team, has decided to step down from both programs.

Ljungqvist is a four-time All-American and the 1996 National Player of the Year. She has since been inducted into the UH Sports Circle of Honor.

“Returning to my alma mater to coach was a dream come true,” said Ljungqvist.

The Vallentuna, Sweden native joined the staff of Robyn Ah Mow in 2017, coaching the Rainbow Wahine to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances along with a Big West regular season title in 2019.

In August 2020, the UH beach volleyball team announced Ljungqvist was taking over head coaching duties. Throughout the 2021 season, the team finished 17-10 and advanced to the Big West Tournament finals for the fifth straight time.

“She is the face of Hawaii Volleyball. Despite not being from the islands, she knew what it meant to be a Rainbow Wahine and to represent Hawaii,” said Ah Mow.

Evan Silberstein will serve as the interim head beach volleyball coach until the University of Hawaii finds a permanent hire.

