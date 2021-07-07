Local influencers tapped to help encourage residents to get a COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state rate of new vaccinations slows, a new campaign is turning to local influencers to help spread some encouragement.

Many have joined the HiGotVaccinated campaign, which is being aired by Hawaii News Now.

“Aloha I’m Jesse Sapolu. I got my vaccine shots because I lost a close family member and some close friends to COVID 19,” said Sapolu in one PSA.

“I decided to get vaccinated because I know that COVID-19 is very dangerous and I want to protect the people around me,” said Heimana Reynolds, professional skateboarder on Team USA for the Olympics.

“I just wanted to say please, please get your vaccine. I got mine,” said Zachary Knighton, actor on Magnum PI.

From tv stars to athletes to prominent Native Hawaiians, the state is asking influencers to share their vaccine story even when it wasn’t so easy.

“I really did not want to take it. I really didn’t. I struggled for a long time. I kept asking my doctors each of them, do I really have to take it,” said Luana Kawelu, Merrie Monarch Festival president.

She says her doctors finally convinced her to get vaccinated.

“I wanted to be able to visit my mo’opuna and that was the safest way,” said Kawelu.

Native Hawaiian fashion designer Manaola Yap also shared his vaccine story, saying the positive impact of the vaccine has been amazing and there’s less anxiety around people who are vaccinated.

“I was a little skeptical in the beginning, but after watching everything and seeing the progress we’ve made, slow progress, the impact has been amazing,” said Yap.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has helped organize clinics for hundreds of kupuna who raced to get vaccinated, but now comes the hard part with those who are resistant.

“I think it’s some of the conspiracy theories that there are negative impacts that can come from this vaccination and also there is complacency,” said Kuhio Lewis, President, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Lewis says convincing younger people to get vaccinated is about reaching them on social and digital media and reminding them that getting vaccinated is their kuleana or responsibilty to their family.

Grammy nominee Kimie Miner says she made an informed decision after researching trusted sources.

“There was way more good then bad when I weighed my decisions,” said Miner.

“It’s about protecting my ohana. My little keiki, my tutus, I wanted to be able to hug and kiss everybody again,” she added.

