Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small memorial of flowers is in place near the area where two men apparently drowned in waters off Lualualei Beach Park on Monday.

The Medical Examiners office identified them as 54-year-old Alejandro Palisbo and 69-year-old William Amamalin.

Officials say one man dove into the water to try and rescue the other around 12:30 p.m.

A good Samaritan aided in bringing them both to shore where Ocean Safety began CPR.

Officials said ocean conditions appeared to be rough during the time of the rescues. Their cause of death was not immediately available.

