Robbery charges filed against Hilo man with prior felony convictions

Lawrence Abiley's mug shot
Lawrence Abiley's mug shot(Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 61-year-old Hilo man has been charged in connection with a July 3 robbery along Banyan Drive.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced charges of second-degree robbery, terroristic threatening, and third-degree assault against Lawrence Abiley.

Prosecutors said that Abiley does have a record that includes prior felony convictions. He was on supervised release — over the objection of prosecutors — during his latest arrest for revocation of his felony probation.

He filed the motion for supervised release due to COVID-19 concerns at the Hilo jail, prosecutors added.

He was set to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, and remains in custody. His bail has been set at $27,000.

