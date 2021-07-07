Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police: Golf pro was killed as he witnessed a crime

By WSB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) - A golf pro who was shot and killed on a Georgia golf course Saturday was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators say Gene Siller was not the intended target, but he likely interrupted a crime.

Grant Everheart last saw Siller just a few days ago.

“It’s an act of evil. It’s an act of selfishness,” he said.

“The last time I had a long conversation with Jean, we had a fundraiser tournament out here for our church and ministry Monday,” Everheart said.

Everheart and other friends of Siller all gathered and prayed near the very spot where a gunman drove a pickup truck onto the Pine Tree Country Club golf course and started shooting.

Siller, a father and golf professional, died at the scene Saturday afternoon.

The gunman ran away.

John Lavender was at the country club with his father and heard the shots.

“It’s very disturbing. It definitely is very disturbing,” he said.

“It’s mind blowing. Honestly, like growing up here, nothing I would ever imagined having in this city,” Lavender said.

When Cobb County police arrived, they searched the pickup truck and then found another gruesome scene: two bodies in the bed of the truck.

Police say one of the victims, identified as Paul Pearson, was the registered owner of the truck.

Right now, police are still searching the area for the shooter and looking into what led up to this triple homicide.

“And it was disheartening to know that, um, you walk around the, uh, your, your driveway in your house and wonder, you know, is some drama going to happen,” Everheart said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
On Monday morning, empty cases of alcohol, dozens of liquor bottles and red plastic cups...
Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes
Visitors to Diamond Head State Monument pass pre-pandemic levels.
Diamond Head, like many other attractions, is slammed with tourists. What can the state do?
Waikiki, Hawaii
Pre-travel test requirement soon to be dropped for travelers vaccinated on the mainland
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights

Latest News

Hawaii Disability Placard
Metered parking no longer free for handicap placard holders
Lawrence Abiley's mug shot
Robbery charges filed against Hilo man with prior felony convictions
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden: US damage appears minimal in big ransomware attack
Police say a golf pro, who was one of 3 people who died in a golf course shooting on Saturday,...
Golf pro was killed as he witnessed a crime