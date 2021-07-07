No tsunami threat after 4.2-magnitude quake strikes south of Kahoolawe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the deep ocean south of Kahoolawe on Wednesday morning, but there was no tsunami threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

It struck around 7:40 a.m. HST. about 48 miles west-northwest of Kalaoa on Hawaii Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was initially measured at a magnitude of 4.0.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

This story may be updated.

