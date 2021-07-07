Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

No tsunami threat after 4.2-magnitude quake strikes south of Kahoolawe

An earthquake occurred south of Kahoolawe on Wednesday.
An earthquake occurred south of Kahoolawe on Wednesday.(Google Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the deep ocean south of Kahoolawe on Wednesday morning, but there was no tsunami threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

It struck around 7:40 a.m. HST. about 48 miles west-northwest of Kalaoa on Hawaii Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was initially measured at a magnitude of 4.0.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Bronson Sardinha's mug shot from 2015.
Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kapolei
Flowers marked the area where the rescues took place.
Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
HFD is investigating an overnight house fire in Waianae.
Investigators work to determine cause of Waianae house fire that left 66-year-old woman dead

Latest News

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
Police commission to discuss legal counsel for 3 officers charged in deadly shooting of teen
A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
In big step for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
In big step forward for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated