Hawaii prepares to expand ‘vaccine passport’ program to those vaccinated outside of state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Thursday, Hawaii will allow US travelers who have been fully vaccinated outside of the state to skip quarantine without getting a COVID test.

The change, aimed at streamlining entry into the islands, comes as Hawaii is already experiencing a tourism boom ― with more than 30,000 trans-Pacific travelers coming in daily.

Hawaii is relying largely on the honor system to ensure proof of vaccination presented by incoming travelers is valid. Travelers will also have to attest in writing that the documentation is authentic.

That’s in contrast to vaccine cards from those who got the shot in Hawaii. Those are checked against a state database, officials have said.

Sherilyn Kajiwara, Safe Travels special projects administrator, said the lack of a national database and different rules state-by-state meant a similar system couldn’t be established for all US travelers.

Instead, she said, screeners will review vaccine cards uploaded to the Safe Travels website to ensure travelers are fully vaccinated and have completed the 15-day waiting period after getting the shot.

Kajiwara noted no changes have been made to Safe Travels rules for international travelers.

Those visitors along with unvaccinated travelers will need to continue to upload a negative COVID test before arrival in the islands in order to avoid quarantine.

She noted that children under 5 are not subject to testing or vaccination rules.

Because only those 12 and up can get the COVID vaccine, children from age 5 to 12 will need to test negative to forgo a mandatory quarantine.

In addition to expanding its “vaccine passport program,” the state is also easing restrictions Thursday on gatherings and restaurants.

Under the new rules:

Hawaii restaurants will get the green light to move to 75% capacity. However, they’ll still need to meet 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Social gatherings of 25 people will be allowed indoors or 75 outdoors.

The state pledged to ease the restrictions when Hawaii reached a vaccination rate of 60%. Hawaii is still shy of that goal, with a rate of 58%, but the governor said he needed to set a firm date in advance.

The state’s “vaccine passport program” went into effect earlier this month for those who have been vaccinated in Hawaii and returning to the state. Right now, travelers vaccinated outside of Hawaii are required to test negative for COVID within 72 hours of arrival and upload their results to Safe Travels.

Separately, the governor has said Hawaii will lift all COVID restrictions when the state reaches a 70% vaccination rate. He said he believes the state could hit that point in two months.

In the meantime, he said, Hawaii’s mask mandate and other COVID restrictions remain in place. Statewide, masks are required indoors but not outdoors.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.