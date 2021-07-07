‘Iolani’s Hugh Hogland named to Japan’s Olympic basketball team

Tributes
Waimanalo native Hugh Hogland has been named to Japan’s official Olympic basketball roster, Hogland’s agent announced Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Michelle McGinn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimanalo native Hugh Hogland has been named to Japan’s official Olympic basketball roster, Hogland’s agent announced Tuesday.

Hogland holds Japanese citizenship through his mother and is now set to become the youngest player to ever represent Japan in basketball.

In high school, Hugh played both volleyball and basketball at ‘Iolani where he helped the Raiders snag two State Championships in basketball.

After graduating, he attended the University of Portland, where he redshirted his first season, then played the next two before graduating in three years with a degree in Finance.

Hogland then transferred to UC Davis to continue playing basketball, however had limited playing time during the 2020-21 season due to a hand injury.

While pursuing a professional basketball opportunity after his 2020-21 season at UC Davis, Hogland was named to Japan’s 20 man Olympic roster, however was deemed unlikely to make the Olympic 12 man roster.

Despite the odds, Hugh’s hard work and determination drove him through several rounds of cuts within the last couple months.

Just last month, Hogland signed his first professional contract with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan first division, which is known as the B. League.

Hogland, alongside the Japan national team, are currently in Okinawa, Japan playing a few pre-Olympic friendly games July 7, 9, and 11 against Hungary, Belgium and Finland.

