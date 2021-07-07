Tributes
Honolulu Police Commission to discuss legal counsel for 3 officers charged in deadly shooting of teen

Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a...
Christopher Fredeluces, Zackary Ah Nee and Geoffrey Thom appear with their attorneys before a judge on Friday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission is set to meet Wednesday. On the agenda: the three officers charged in the April 5 shooting of Iremamber Sykap.

Officers Zackary Ah Nee, Christopher Fredeluces and Geoffrey Thom are asking for legal counsel.

All three have already secured well-known attorneys. The officers are paying their legal expenses right now, but if the commission approves counsel, taxpayers would pick up their bill.

Thom is charged with murder.

Ah Nee and Fredeluces are charged with attempted murder.

The officers’ lawyers have filed a motion to dismiss the charges due to the grand jury’s decision to not charge the officers with a crime.

Just days after the grand jury’s decision, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against them.

They face life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.

This story will be updated.

