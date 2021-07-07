Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Erik Shoji excited for long-awaited Tokyo Olympics

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games less than a month away, the USA Men’s Volleyball team is back in the United States for their final preparations before the long-awaited games.

The team is back at their Anaheim, California training facility to hold their last practices in the US. On the official roster are a trio of local players set to make their second Olympic games — Micah Christenson, Erik and Kawika Shoji.

Erik — the younger Shoji brother — has been a force at the libero position for the US and is looking forward to finally competing in Tokyo.

“You know its been a big part of the journey and we were all expecting to go last summer.” Shoji told reporters. “Things got postponed, took a whole other year to kind of prepare, but I think were just happy it didn’t get canceled, it got postponed instead and we’ve been working really hard to get ready for it.”

The libero turning the pandemic into a positive, while also staying focus on the team’s ultimate goal — Gold.

“There’s no reason to be negative or be down about it you know.” Shoji said. “We get this experience, we’re going to the Olympics, the pinnacle of our sport and there’s no reason not to be positive.”

“Our goal is another medal. Gold, Gold is the Goal always, thats why we play, that’s why we prepare, thats why we work so hard.”

The adversity Shoji faced, was made easier to navigate thanks to his brother Kawika, who will also be making his return to the Olympics.

“Just to go through something so amazing, but also challenging with someone that you love and have one hundred percent support from is huge.” Shoji said. “I know that we’re here for each other, we talk all of the time, we train together of course and you know it’s been really fun.”

Along with Erik, the other Hawaii natives are honored by the support shown from the islands.

“I know volleyballs huge in Hawaii, we have three guys on the team from there, so I hope that the islands can get together, cheer us on and support us.” Shoji said. “We feel it, so were really thankful for that.”

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremonies are set for July 23rd on KHNL.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
On Monday morning, empty cases of alcohol, dozens of liquor bottles and red plastic cups...
Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes
Visitors to Diamond Head State Monument pass pre-pandemic levels.
Diamond Head, like many other attractions, is slammed with tourists. What can the state do?
Waikiki, Hawaii
Pre-travel test requirement soon to be dropped for travelers vaccinated on the mainland
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights

Latest News

Waimanalo native Hugh Hogland has been named to Japan’s official Olympic basketball roster,...
‘Iolani’s Hugh Hogland named to Japan’s Olympic basketball team
USA Swim given unique opportunity to train in Hawaii ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
USA Swim given unique opportunity to train in Hawaii ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
With the US Olympic Team Trials wrapping up last weekend, the US Swim team announced that they...
US Olympic Swim team to train on Oahu ahead of Tokyo Olympic Games
Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo looks to make second Olympic Games with USA Rugby
Wahiawa native Martin Iosefo looks to make second Olympic Games with USA Rugby