Hawaii reports 39 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 38,121.

With no new fatalities, the death toll from the virus remains at 518.

Of the new cases Wednesday, 24 were on Oahu, nine on Hawaii Island, and one on Maui. There were also five residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, the state Health Department says there have been 607 new cases statewide.

Meanwhile, the state said that 58% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated while 65% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

