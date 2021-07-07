Forecast: Lighter winds heading in before the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease over the next few days, leading to a decrease in windward rainfall. By Friday and Saturday, local land and sea breezes will create a pattern of afternoon clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas, followed by nighttime clearing.

Trade winds will ramp back up by Sunday, reaching breezy levels once again through early next week.

A high surf advisory continues for south-facing shores through Wednesday afternoon. However, south shore surf has begun fading and will continue to decline through Friday, and drop to background levels during the weekend.

East shore surf will subside over the next few days as trade winds weaken across the region.

