Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds heading in before the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:22 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will decrease over the next few days, leading to a decrease in windward rainfall. By Friday and Saturday, local land and sea breezes will create a pattern of afternoon clouds and showers over interior and leeward areas, followed by nighttime clearing.

Trade winds will ramp back up by Sunday, reaching breezy levels once again through early next week.

A high surf advisory continues for south-facing shores through Wednesday afternoon. However, south shore surf has begun fading and will continue to decline through Friday, and drop to background levels during the weekend.

East shore surf will subside over the next few days as trade winds weaken across the region.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of missing Big Island hiker asking for public's help to identify man in photo
Bronson Sardinha's mug shot from 2015.
Former MLB player arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kapolei
Flowers marked the area where the rescues took place.
Two men who died in apparent drowning off West Oahu identified
vaccine
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
HFD is investigating an overnight house fire in Waianae.
Investigators work to determine cause of Waianae house fire that left 66-year-old woman dead

Latest News

What started as a trial for Go X in February with only 100 scooters out in the streets of...
New state law could soon mean more scooters on the road
“There’s been 114 COVID deaths this year but not a single one of those was for an individual...
Almost all of those contracting COVID in Hawaii now have one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated
The bureau is under fire as visitors overwhelm Maui attractions.
Maui shuttle service aims to move tourist around while reducing cars on the road
Scooters have proven a headache for Waikiki, but some say Hawaii needs more alternative...
New state law could soon mean more scooters on the road