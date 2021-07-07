Tributes
In big step forward for Aloha Stadium, Hawaii agency takes lead to develop ‘entertainment district’

A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.
A rendering of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District.(Crawford Architects)
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marked a big step forward in the long-awaited project to tear down and rebuild Aloha Stadium.

Gov. David Ige signed House Bill 1348, making the Aloha Stadium Authority Board the lead agency for development of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District — or NASED — project.

The board will be able to hold the tittle on the property and grant up to 99-year leases for the commercial and residential space.

The public is now getting a first look at some new concept renderings of the project.

The 98-acre plan involves two separate projects: one to build the stadium itself and another to develop the surrounding property, which will include homes and businesses.

The request for proposals will be submitted sometime this summer and construction is expected to begin next year — after the existing stadium is demolished.

The state is planning to spend about $350 million on the new stadium.

