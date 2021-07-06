Woman, 66, dead in early-morning house fire in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Waianae early Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Momona Place.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, 11 units, staffed with more than 35 personnel arrived around 12:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from a single-story home.

Firefighters said there was a large amount of propane tanks near the back of the home, which they needed to cool down.

Once they knocked down the flames and got inside, they found the unresponsive woman and got her out.

First responders then started cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Emergency Medical Services then took over treatment and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was also treated for smoke-related injuries, but he did not need hospital care.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 2:25 a.m.

Investigators are still looking into the cause.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.