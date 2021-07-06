Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

State lawmakers to discuss possible overrides of governor’s vetoes

Hawaii State Capitol
Hawaii State Capitol(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers will return to the capitol Tuesday to see if they have enough votes to override any of the governor’s vetos.

Last month, Gov. Ige unveiled his Intent to Veto list, which included measures on teacher raises and a hotel tax adjustment.

In all, he planned to veto 28 of the 268 bills approved by the legislature.

One big issue the state continually faces is tourism management.

The governor opposes a bill to let the counties impose their own hotel room tax, but the senate president supports the bill, and thinks he might have the override votes.

“The majority of the mayors and county councils would like to see it happen. Then I would anticipate that we would pass something no later than next year to give the counties greater authority,” Senate President Ron Kouchi of Kauai said.

“The legislature actually passed many bills this session that is providing the state with the tools to do destination management,” State Rep. and House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti said.

Tuesday is the deadline for the governor to go through with his vetoes. Another veto session will be held on Thursday.

One measure lawmakers don’t think they have enough votes to save is the matter on teacher raises.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family
Kawailiʻulā. Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights
Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
File Image / Hawaii School
BOE to discuss distance learning options for families in upcoming school year

Latest News

Families hit the beach, and many businesses flourished during the long weekend.
Here's how the community on Maui celebrated the holiday weekend
Although Hawaii’s skating community is small, the Ice Palace has long been the state’s home for...
After 18-months, skating community looks forward to return of Ice Palace
The NTSB said it is interviewing those involved and is looking for the exact location of the...
NTSB investigation into downed cargo plane off Kalaeloa deepens
Many Maui families enjoyed the surf.
From beaches to businesses, crowds abound on Maui this holiday weekend