State lawmakers to discuss possible overrides of governor’s vetoes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers will return to the capitol Tuesday to see if they have enough votes to override any of the governor’s vetos.

Last month, Gov. Ige unveiled his Intent to Veto list, which included measures on teacher raises and a hotel tax adjustment.

In all, he planned to veto 28 of the 268 bills approved by the legislature.

One big issue the state continually faces is tourism management.

The governor opposes a bill to let the counties impose their own hotel room tax, but the senate president supports the bill, and thinks he might have the override votes.

“The majority of the mayors and county councils would like to see it happen. Then I would anticipate that we would pass something no later than next year to give the counties greater authority,” Senate President Ron Kouchi of Kauai said.

“The legislature actually passed many bills this session that is providing the state with the tools to do destination management,” State Rep. and House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti said.

Tuesday is the deadline for the governor to go through with his vetoes. Another veto session will be held on Thursday.

One measure lawmakers don’t think they have enough votes to save is the matter on teacher raises.

