Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Pre-travel test requirement soon to be dropped for travelers vaccinated on the mainland

Waikiki, Hawaii
Waikiki, Hawaii(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is set to hit a new benchmark on Thursday, allowing people vaccinated on the mainland to fly in without testing or quarantining.

It’s the latest stage of the state’s Safe Travels Program as Hawaii continues to see a flood of tourists from the continent.

Those vaccinated on the mainland will be able to upload a picture of their vaccination card to the state’s safe travels website as an accepted form of documentation for the program.

Under current rules, a negative COVID test within 72 hours of arrival is required for mainland passengers vaccinated on the mainland. The pre-test requirement was dropped for inter-island travel and those vaccinated in Hawaii.

The governor announced that change last month in hopes of having at least 60% of the state’s population vaccinated by early July. So far, 58.3% of people are fully vaccinated while 62.7% have gotten at least one dose.

The next benchmark to drop all restrictions and return to a pre-pandemic lifestyle would be a 70% vaccination rate.

“If we want to go all the way, all the way to 70%, it’s still a quarter of a million shots to go. At the rate that we’ve been going, about 3,000 shots per day, that could still take more than 2 months almost 3 months,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii.

The state’s current emergency proclamation is set to expire on August 6.

Lt. Gov. Green says the governor plans to stop issuing emergency proclamations relating to the pandemic after that time.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family
Kawailiʻulā. Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights
Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
HFC rescues injured hiker on Maunawili Falls Trail.
Woman seriously injures back after jumping from Maunawili Falls

Latest News

The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
Hawaii reports 48 new COVID cases and no new deaths
The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Hawaii reports 62 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities
Outdoor gatherings are still capped at 25.
State and city agencies prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend