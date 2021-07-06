No tsunami generated by 5.2 magnitude quake off Hawaii Island coast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - No tsunami threat was generated from an earthquake off the coast of Hawaii Island Monday, according to Pacific Tsunami Warning Center officials.

The quake registered as a preliminary 5.0 magnitude, and was later upgraded to 5.2 magnitude according to the USGS. It happened just before 1:45 p.m. off Hawaii Island’s Hamakua Coast.

Data showed it happened at about a depth of 16 miles below sea level.

While it was moderately stronger than most quakes in the area, it still was not strong enough to produce a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings on land.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.