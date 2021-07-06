Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a string of violent crimes that happened over the holiday weekend, including a shooting at a party being held outside a Waipio cemetery.

On Monday morning, empty cases of alcohol, dozens of liquor bottles and red plastic cups littered the side of the road leading to Mililani Memorial Park.

HPD sources confirm 50 people gathered near the graveyard around 1:30 Sunday morning. That’s when an 18-year-old military service member was shot in the abdomen after a fight broke out.

The man was treated at Tripler Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Folks who frequent the area tell us the parties happen every week.

“It’s a little bit frightening to see those kinds of things happening in our neighborhood,” said Steve Rivera.

City Councilmember Brandon Elefante added, “It’s definitely a very serious situation.”

He says the dark roadway has a history of problems. Everything from illegal dumping to repeated fireworks complaints.

Elefante says conducting enforcement hasn’t been easy .

“There are multiple jurisdictions from my understanding that are involved,” he said. “What’s difficult is for HPD to enforce — especially on private property — they would need permission from the multiple landowners in that area.”

Meanwhile, in town Honolulu police are investigating several armed robberies.

About 5:30 Saturday morning a man in his 60′s was pistol whipped by a guy demanding money in a McCully parking lot. It happened near the intersection of Kalakaua and Makaloa Street.

The suspect fled on a bicycle.

HNN confirmed another robbery occurred just before midnight Saturday, when a couple was held up at gunpoint outside the Blaisdell.

There was a scuffle. We’re told the suspect ran off after the female victim kicked him in the crotch.

If you have information on any of these cases you’re asked to call Honolulu Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.

