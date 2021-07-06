Metered parking no longer free for handicap placard holders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heads up for Hawaii residents who rely on disability placards: Metered street parking is no longer free.

As of July 1, drivers who have the temporary red or long-term blue placards, as well as special license plates, will now have to pay the normal rate in metered street stalls. This is a result of a change in the Hawai’i Revised Statutes approved in 2019.

Disability parking permits holders are still permitted to park in reserved accessible parking spaces in parking lots.

However, there are alternatives to feeding the meter for placard holders.

For drivers who can’t reach or operate the meter or pay station, they can apply for the Disability Paid Parking Exemption Permit.

The exemption permit will allow someone to park for free for the first two and a half hours, or the maximum time limit.

People can apply for the exemption permits at Satellite City Halls on Oahu along with DMV locations in Kauai or Maui Counties. Big Island residents can apply at the Office of Aging.

Applications and full details can also be found online by clicking here.

