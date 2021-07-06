LIVE: Governor announces bills he will veto; lawmakers could seek to override

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the legislative measures he will veto.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol Tuesday to see if they have enough votes to override any of his vetoes.

Last month, Ige unveiled his intent to veto list, which included measures on teacher raises and a hotel tax adjustment. In all, he planned to veto 28 of the 268 bills approved by the state Legislature.

