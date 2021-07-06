Tributes
LIVE: Governor announces bills he will veto; lawmakers could seek to override

Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.
Gov. David Ige spoke to HNN in a one-on-one interview on Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the legislative measures he will veto.

WATCH LIVE:

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol Tuesday to see if they have enough votes to override any of his vetoes.

Last month, Ige unveiled his intent to veto list, which included measures on teacher raises and a hotel tax adjustment. In all, he planned to veto 28 of the 268 bills approved by the state Legislature.

This story will be updated.

