Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

From beaches to businesses, crowds abound on Maui this holiday weekend

Many Maui families enjoyed the surf.
Many Maui families enjoyed the surf.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses and beaches were busy on Maui on Monday as families continued Fourth of July celebrations.

“Just surfing at Launiupoko Beach because my mom has the day off,” said Kylie Ferreira. “We had a fun Fourth of July. We did little bit of fireworks, barbecue with the family.”

Whether you were at the beach, at your favorite small business, or just cruising on the road, crowds seemed to be a common sight across the island.

“We’re gonna go meet my brother probably at a different beach because over here seems crowded,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira said her favorite part about the Fourth of July holiday, besides spending time with family, is food.

“Our favorite sausage is pineapple sausage and we love steak and sometimes my dad catches opihi,” she said.

Kahului Roxanne Sialana and her family were doing the same.

“Gatta have edamame and musubis because it’s the easiest thing,” Sialana said. “And make sure our cooler is full of drinks. Keep hydrated!”

In Olowalu, there were long lines at Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop.

Wailuku resident Kanoa Gogue-Kahalekai and her siblings stopped in at their favorite Olowalu small business before heading to the beach.

“We got hotdogs from the general store,” she said. “Going to the beach … just swim, hang out.”

Maui police officials said officers responded to 93 calls about fireworks violations between Friday and Sunday and issued four citations.

Maui fire officials said there were no serious fires or injuries due to fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of fireworks
LIST: Here are some July Fourth events in Hawaii that promise fun for whole family
Kawailiʻulā. Photographer: Cody Yamaguchi.
Oʻahu hālau Kawailiʻulā named overall winner at 2021 Merrie Monarch Festival
Native Hawaiian rights advocates participated in the convoy Sunday.
July 4 protest at state airport brings to light Native Hawaiian struggles over land rights
Haunani-Kay Trask
Haunani-Kay Trask, Hawaiian scholar and activist, dies at 71
File Image / Hawaii School
BOE to discuss distance learning options for families in upcoming school year

Latest News

Although Hawaii's skating community is small, the Ice Palace has long been the state's home for...
After 18-months, skating community looks forward to return of Ice Palace
On Monday morning, empty cases of alcohol, dozens of liquor bottles and red plastic cups...
Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes
Visitors to Diamond Head State Monument pass pre-pandemic levels.
Diamond Head, like many other sites, is slammed with tourists. So what can the state do?
HNN
Military member shot during party near Oahu graveyard; police investigate weekend crimes