From beaches to businesses, crowds abound on Maui this holiday weekend

WEST MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Businesses and beaches were busy on Maui on Monday as families continued Fourth of July celebrations.

“Just surfing at Launiupoko Beach because my mom has the day off,” said Kylie Ferreira. “We had a fun Fourth of July. We did little bit of fireworks, barbecue with the family.”

Whether you were at the beach, at your favorite small business, or just cruising on the road, crowds seemed to be a common sight across the island.

“We’re gonna go meet my brother probably at a different beach because over here seems crowded,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira said her favorite part about the Fourth of July holiday, besides spending time with family, is food.

“Our favorite sausage is pineapple sausage and we love steak and sometimes my dad catches opihi,” she said.

Kahului Roxanne Sialana and her family were doing the same.

“Gatta have edamame and musubis because it’s the easiest thing,” Sialana said. “And make sure our cooler is full of drinks. Keep hydrated!”

In Olowalu, there were long lines at Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop.

Wailuku resident Kanoa Gogue-Kahalekai and her siblings stopped in at their favorite Olowalu small business before heading to the beach.

“We got hotdogs from the general store,” she said. “Going to the beach … just swim, hang out.”

Maui police officials said officers responded to 93 calls about fireworks violations between Friday and Sunday and issued four citations.

Maui fire officials said there were no serious fires or injuries due to fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.